Barnet winless run goes on following Wealdstone stalemate

Barnet’s run without a win was stretched to a seventh game after they were held to a 0-0 Vanarama National League draw by Wealdstone.

It took a superb save from Scott Loach to deny Dean Parrett in just the fifth minute to prevent Barnet going behind early on.

And at the other end Inih Effiong headed narrowly over before Ephron Mason-Clark flashed another effort just over the bar.

Mason-Clark fired just wide on the hour mark as Barnet pushed again and Loach had to be aware to make another save save to deny Jorome Slew.

Wealdstone goalkeeper Stuart Moore then had to make a brilliant point-blank save from Effiong at the far post from a corner with five minutes remaining.