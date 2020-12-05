Paul Tisdale confident Bristol Rovers are heading in the right direction

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paul Tisdale believes he is beginning to establish an identity within his Bristol Rovers side after achieving his first league win since taking charge.

Braces from Sam Nicholson and Brandon Hanlan set Rovers on their way to a 4-2 triumph over AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane and Tisdale, who was appointed in mid-November, thinks his team are moving in the right direction.

“It’s a relief, of course, and I want to thank the boys because they listened to everything I asked of them and delivered it,” he said.

“My earliest recollections of watching Bristol Rovers play was seeing a team that wanted to play forward, and with motion. There’s always been an intent at this club to have a purpose on the pitch and we showed that this afternoon.

“There are lots of things to work on but my number one aim right now is to get us playing with a desire and get this group of players motivated.

“I’ve only been here a couple of weeks and already seen plenty on the training ground and in games to see we have lots to do. But to come here and score four is brilliant.”

Rovers had to come from behind at Plough Lane after Joe Pigott’s penalty broke the deadlock inside the opening five minutes.

Nicholson’s fizzing 20-yard effort and a Hanlan header put Rovers in front but the hosts levelled through Ben Heneghan on the half-hour mark.

Hanlan’s second on the stroke of half-time ended an eventful first period before Nicholson’s 64th-minute header made the points safe – and Tisdale was full of praise for the 25-year-old Scot.

“I’m really pleased for Sam (Nicholson),” he said. “I know plenty has been said about him and not having an end product, but he’s at the heart of so much of the good stuff we produce.

“He’s a very good footballer and I’ve got nothing but praise for him.”

Tisdale’s opposite number Glyn Hodges had no complaints after his side were unable to build on their first win back at Plough Lane, which came against Peterborough in midweek.

“Sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and give the opposition credit,” Hodges said. “They were right at it today and we weren’t, simple as that.

“We were off it physically. Maybe the workload of the past few weeks caught up with us and that’s understandable. This group gives me everything and if we hadn’t conceded at the times we had, who knows.

“Bristol Rovers were pretty much at their peak today. They came with a game plan, imposed it, and we couldn’t answer the questions they asked.

“We made two lots of changes in the second half and tweaked the formation to try and get more bodies forward, but when it’s not your day you just have to swallow it.”