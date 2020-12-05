Daniel Farke felt fans played part in late Norwich win over Sheffield Wednesday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke was grateful for the vocal backing of 2,000 supporters as his side scored two late goals to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 and move back to the top of the Championship table.

With fans present at Carrow Road for only the second time this season, Norwich struggled for long periods against a game Wednesday side and went behind on the hour mark when Josh Windass nodded home a left-wing cross from Adam Reach.

But they kept battling away and were rewarded when first Josh Martin and then Max Aarons scored in the 81st and 84th minutes respectively to move their side back above Bournemouth and Reading, who had won their earlier fixtures to climb above them.

Martin, who had only just come on as a substitute, guided the ball home from close range after latching onto a slide-rule pass from Mario Vrancic to net his first goal for the club.

Aarons then rounded off a neat move on the right with an assured finish into the far corner to settle the issue.

The goals were cheered loudly by the fans inside the ground and Farke was quick to get on the pitch to applaud them at the final whistle.

He said: “I thought they played their part and I am really pleased we got the win for them in the end.

“There were only 2,000 in but it seemed like a lot more than that with all the noise they made. Their support really helped the players to get back into game and we are very grateful to them.

“I am really pleased they left with something to celebrate – this win is for them and for all the fans that weren’t here.

“They are all very important to this club and I am pleased we are giving them something to smile about at what has been a very difficult time for everyone.”

Farke was delighted to see his side get back to winning ways after taking just one point from their previous two games.

He added: “Sheffield Wednesday made it very difficult for us but I thought we deserved the win in the end.

“It has been a tough spell, with games coming thick and fast and lots of injuries, but the lads kept going and did very well to come from behind and get three points – and that is never easy against a Tony Pulis team.

“We limited them to very few chances and it was disappointing we were not able to defend the one really dangerous cross that came into our box.

“But we stuck at it and got our reward near the end with some good attacking play.

“It is a very pleasing win and I am very proud of the players for the way they have performed with so many people unavailable.

“I was only able to put three senior players on the bench so it was another tough task against a side who made it very difficult for us.”

Wednesday manager Tony Pulis was disappointed with the way his side let three points slip through their grasp in the closing stages.

He said: “First and foremost I can’t have any complaints about the effort the lads put in – they gave it everything and it is very disappointing to come away empty-handed.

“I was just disappointed with the way we let it slip at the end.

“I think we just started to feel a little bit sorry for ourselves when things started going against us and started to give the ball away, drop deeper and deeper and invite them onto us.

“Up until then I thought we had done really well. We had defended well and played some nice football at times. We got our goal, should really have scored another one and could easily been awarded a couple of penalties.

“It’s a tough one to take but we have just got to put it behind us because there is another game coming up in midweek.

“They seem to be fitting in as many games as they can before Christmas, which is tough for the players, but it is the same for everyone so we just have to get on with it.

“There are plenty of positives to take out of today but this is group who are not used to winning and are perhaps lacking a bit of confidence and that is obviously something we have to change.”