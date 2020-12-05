Ryan Lowe admits Danny Mayor’s red card hurt Plymouth against Ipswich

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe admitted Danny Mayor’s red card changed the game as Ipswich fought back for a 2-1 victory.

Argyle conceded twice in quick succession following the 70th-minute dismissal of playmaker Mayor for two bookable offences after taking an early lead through nine-goal striker Luke Jephcott.

Jon Nolan levelled in the 73rd minute and seconds later striker Kayden Jackson volleyed Ipswich’s winner.

Lowe, whose promoted side have lost four League One games on the spin, said: “These are tough times but tough times don’t last, tough people do and that’s what we have got in there, a good group of lads. We will keep working and make sure we put it right soon.

“The sending off changed the game and I have had a word with the referee (Ollie Yates) because I thought the first booking was harsh because they are encroaching when Danny (Mayor) is trying to take the corner and he can’t get the pass away.

“In terms of the performance I thought the lads were very good. The lads ran their socks off, they stuck to the game plan down to the T.

“The counter-attacking we tried, you could see it was working because we got a good goal that way. Then we have been punished by a decision that has probably cost us.

“Then they came at us again but when you are down to 10 men against a good, possession-based team like Ipswich – because that’s what they are – you are always going to come unstuck.

“We kept going until the end because we needed a goal. I would have been disappointed with a point never mind none.

“This is the first time in 18 months since I’ve been here that we’ve had a spell like this and it’s up to us to put it right – and we will.”

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert was proud of his injury-hit side.

He said: “We dominated the ball which we have been doing really well.

“We have got incredible injuries at the minute, really big players out. The kids that have come in are doing really well.

“I didn’t see what happened with their lad getting sent off.

“(Jon) Nolan is a threat because he arrives in the box really well, really good move and finish and delighted for Kayden (Jackson).

“We did well and now we move on. I am proud of the guys, we played some good football. We had a good game, we should have had a penalty which was incredible and the guys deserve so much credit.

“We came here with the team that we have and it is incredible how they are doing.

“We started the game really well and we were dominant with the ball and they sat off us.”