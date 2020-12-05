Brian Rice hoping Hamilton can build on win that takes them off bottom of table

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brian Rice hopes Hamilton Academical can kick-start their season after moving off the bottom of the table with a win over Kilmarnock.

Accies moved into 10th place in the Premiership courtesy of Ross Callachan’s second-half penalty.

Brandon Haunstrup was adjudged to have handled by referee Willie Collum and Callachan slotted past Danny Rogers.

It has been a difficult start to the season season for Hamilton and Rice knows getting some momentum is crucial.

He added: “It is massive to get a home win and we have another home game next Saturday.

“We now know what that feeling is like in the dressing room. We want to build on that and make it hard for people to come here.

“It is a big psychological boost. Managers and players always say they don’t look at the table but they do, every day.”

Earlier in the week, Hamilton were boosted by the SPFL’s decision to award them three points for the postponed fixture against St Mirren and Rice acknowledged that.

He said: “It has been a good week for us. Six points and we couldn’t ask for any more than that.

“We had to work so hard for it but I think our second-half performance just about merited the win.

“There were a lot of positives but the biggest plus was we carried on the form from Aberdeen.

“Defensively we were strong and going forward we were a threat.

“Earlier in the season we were making basic mistakes but they are now buying into what I want them to do. It is all credit to the players.”

Kilmarnock were reduced to 10 mine when Clevid Dikamona was dismissed on 29 minutes. He flew in two-footed on Scott Martin and, despite winning the ball, was shown a straight red card.

Killie were incensed with several decisions, including the failure to award them a penalty when Mitch Pinnock’s cross struck Callum Smith’s arm.

That incident left Killie manager Alex Dyer frustrated.

He said: “The penalty decision was harsh because we had one in the first-half that was exactly the same but he didn’t give it. For an experienced ref you have to say you either don’t give any or you give both.

“What can you do? You have to move on. The ball came in from Pinnock and it hit him (Smith) on the arm but it wasn’t given.

“It’s not fair but you can’t talk to them (referees) because if I say anything I will get fined or I will get disciplined.”