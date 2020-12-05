Coventry boss Mark Robins remains cautious despite win over Rotherham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coventry boss Mark Robins insisted his Sky Blues have not “cracked” the Sky Bet Championship yet despite extending their unbeaten run to five games with an impressive 3-1 win over Rotherham.

Early goals from Max Biamou and Tyler Walker set Coventry on course for victory at St Andrew’s as they won the battle of the promoted sides to move six points clear of the relegation zone.

Leo Ostigard’s second-half header secured the points before Daniel Barlaser’s late penalty earned the Millers a consolation.

Robins was delighted with his side’s display, particularly front two Biamou and Walker, but believes the Sky Blues are far from the finished article.

“The three points was a big, big three points for us. From a confidence point of view, and the fact that we’ve gone five unbeaten, it’s very pleasing,” Robins admitted.

“Wins breed confidence, unbeaten runs breed confidence but I’m not saying we’ve cracked it because this league is unforgiving – unless you’re right on it, you don’t win.

“We’re just making our way, nobody gets carried away – you can’t because this league is difficult and the games are coming that thick and fast you just have to keep going.

“We’ve got good players, really important key members of our starting XI and certainly the squad, that are missing. So once we get everybody fit, we will see a different dynamic as well.”

Walker set up Biamou’s cool finish for the opener and then tucked home himself, slotting in the rebound after Callum O’Hare hit the post.

They could each have added to their tally as Walker was denied by Millers keeper Jamal Blackman who also tipped a Biamou overhead kick on to the post.

“I think the front two were fantastic. They led the line and gave us a chance to build and their finishes were outstanding,” added Robins.

“I thought we were brilliant. They are a really difficult side to play against and we stood up to the challenge and not only that, we played some really good stuff.”

Ostigard headed home Gustavo Hamer’s free-kick to ensure a sixth defeat in eight for the Millers before Barlaser slammed in a late penalty after Coventry keeper Ben Wilson caught Kyle Vassell.

That was not enough to placate Rotherham boss Paul Warne, who said: “They were superior to us in every department which hurts me to say.

“It was a bad day. Their victory, although we missed chances late on, could have been greater.

“I thought we started really well and looked well in the ascendancy.

“Then one ball in causes confusion with the centre-halves and we just didn’t defend it and after that we were on a rocky road.

“It’s not like us to be beaten up a little bit but I thought today we were.

“I was happy to get in at half-time at 2-0 because it could have been more and at the start of the second half there was a bit more drive and effort.

“But I honestly didn’t think we were going to score. We weren’t creating enough chances. Overall the result probably flatters us.

“I said to the lads after the game that I would do anything for them and I expect it back. I just didn’t think that we were aggressive enough. I can handle losing, I don’t like it – but I can’t handle a poor performance.”