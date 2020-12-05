Darren Moore hails Doncaster’s professionalism after win over Northampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Doncaster manager Darren Moore was chuffed with his side’s professionalism after their 2-0 victory over 10-man Northampton.

Aided by an early red card to Northampton’s Shaun McWilliams, Rovers returned to winning ways following their midweek defeat to Hull courtesy of a goal in either half.

Tyreece John-Jules pounced on a defensive error late in the first half to break the deadlock before Joe Wright’s header secured all three points.

“I thought the players were solid today,” said Moore. “We knew it would be a difficult game but they all did their jobs and I’m really pleased with the three points.

“I think their player is risking a red card with how he challenged for the ball. Studs were showing and he made contact in his follow through so I think it was the right decision.

“It obviously has a massive impact on the game, especially for Northampton. They were trying to stop us but to go a man down against a team that likes to dominate possession of the ball was going to make it a difficult afternoon for them.

“Once we got the goal and got our noses in front, I felt we were comfortable. They had to come at us and that left space and pockets for us to operate in and that’s how it turned out with the second goal.

“I was pleased with the goals but I was more pleased with how solid and professional we were and credit to the players for that.”

Despite the defeat, Northampton boss Keith Curle was encouraged by his side’s performance.

“I think the game was set up for us and it was quite evenly-matched until the sending off,” said Curle.

“We all know we have jobs to do when it’s 10 outfield players against 10 outfield players but you take a competitive player off the pitch and it gives us more work to do.

“But having said that, what did they have? Two shots and the penalty? The first goal is a gift. It’s a good finish from the lad and he takes it well but it’s gifted to him.

“Apart from that, they didn’t look like causing us any problems. We’re coming up against some good teams this season who have their own styles of play and we want to be difficult to beat first and foremost.

“I thought we responded well to the sending off. We were always going to find it hard with a man down but we kept our discipline, we kept our shape and we frustrated them.

“It wasn’t the spectacle we wanted to put on for the return of our fans but it was needs must after the sending off.”