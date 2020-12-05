‘We got there in the end’ – Newport boss Michael Flynn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Newport boss Michael Flynn praised his side’s resilience after they picked up yet another late goal to beat Morecambe 2-1 at Rodney Parade and stay top of League Two.

Having taken the lead with an 11th-minute prod home from a yard out by Padraig Amond, the home side were then hit by a 32nd-minute strike from Carlos Mendes Gomes that levelled things up.

Matty Dolan’s 83rd-minute penalty settled matter and Flynn said: “We got there in the end. It’s always difficult against Morecambe and I’m going to resign myself to the fact we are going to make hard work of some wins.

“Our football was exceptional in the first half but we got a little bit cavalier in the second half. We still played some good stuff and it was a fantastic ball from Scott Twine to Josh Sheehan for the penalty.

“It was a pleasing win against a tough Morecambe team who have one of the best away records of any side in the division and who came to counter.

“I don’t care who scores or how they go in. Padraig Amond was in the right place at the right time and I was happy with Matt Dolan taking the penalty.

“We didn’t grind it out, we kept going and got the late goal that we deserved to win the game. There might be times when we win a match we don’t deserve, we know how it works.”

County now face three away games in a week, against Grimsby, Leyton Orient and Salford, and Flynn believes they will test the strength of his squad. With 11 points already on the road this season he would love to get to 20.

“We’ve got a horrendous week ahead of us with three away games, all tough and all fairly long distances,” he added.

“I hope our squad strength will come into play now because we’re going to need everyone as we clock up the miles.”

Morecambe, like Port Vale, Harrogate, Colchester and Mansfield before them, fell to a late County goal and manager Derek Adams headed home feeling his side did not get what they deserved out of the game.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the game. Newport got a goal in the first half which we didn’t deal very well with, then we replied, but we had the better opportunities in the second half,” said Adams.

“Over the 90 minutes we should either have won 2-1 or at least taken a point from the game. They got a penalty in the 83rd minute and Stephen Hendrie had to make the challenge.

“That looked like the only way they were going to get something out of the game. They only had one shot at our goal in the second half and didn’t really trouble us at all.

“We had a number of good opportunities in the second half where their goalkeeper fumbled a few and we failed to get it into the net from a free-kick or a corner. Newport will be delighted with their three points, while we feel hard done to.

“We had the better chances and we were the ones on the counter-attack who were dangerous. We should have put away one of our chances. You know what Newport do well is get the last-minute goal this season and that’s why they are where they are.”