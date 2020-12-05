Chris Beech hails Carlisle’s commitment following narrow Bradford win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manager Chris Beech paid tribute to his Carlisle side’s commitment as they moved into fourth place in League Two after a 1-0 win at Bradford.

The wining goal came after 57 minutes when the home defence failed to clear a left-wing cross from Dean Furman – one of three former Bantams’ players in their starting line-up – and recent signing Rhys Bennett scored with a close-range header at the far post.

Only a string of fine saves from Bradford goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell saved his side from a heavier defeat.

Beech, whose squad underwent a massive overhaul in the close season with 19 players leaving the club said: “It was a roll-your-sleeves-up type of performance. I was pleased with the commitment of the players and the staff are trying hard to back it up.

“We have a good squad and we are creating a good culture and a good environment. Nineteen players left the club in the summer so it was important that we recruited some good knowledge among the new players.

“League Two is very competitive and different teams pose different challenges, but we are enjoying our current run.

“I was especially pleased with the second half. We passed the ball forwards and created lots of chances. The Bradford keeper played an excellent game in the second half.

“We had all the best chances in the game – some of them clear-cut chances which we didn’t take advantage of.”

This was Bradford’s fifth league defeat in a row and this latest loss sees them drop into the bottom two.

Manager Stuart McCall said: “It was an individual error that cost us the goal.

“This is our fifth 1-0 defeat.

“Before the game we were aware of the good run Carlisle are one and to keep defending and challenging so their winning goal was a sickener in what was always going to be a tight game.

“Carlisle are a hard-working, well-organised side and they battled it out today.

“They opened us up a bit more when we tried to get one back after they had scored.

“In our present circumstances, it would have good to nick a point and go from there.”

McCall thought Bradford ought to have had a penalty when Clayton Donaldson’s shot appeared to strike a Carlisle player on the hand and bemoaned a miss from Austin Samuels just before half-time.

He said: “This result is tough to take, but there are a lot of games left. It is a challenging situation. We have just to keep going.”

McCall has seven players injured, but hopes that with a free week coming up, some of them will be fit to face Oldham away next Saturday.

“The lads who are coming back will make us stronger,” said McCall, who plans to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.