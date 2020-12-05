Shrewsbury deserved to win – Steve Cotterill

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Steve Cotterill felt his Shrewsbury side had the better chances to win the game despite leaving it late to equalise in a 1-1 draw with Charlton.

Ollie Norburn converted a penalty deep into stoppage time – awarded for a challenge on Dave Edwards – to cancel out a 71st-minute lead given to the Addicks by Ben Watson’s deflected effort.

Visiting goalkeeper Ben Amos also turned a Josh Vela shot against the crossbar and produced a fine save to deny Norburn from the edge of the penalty area as Shrewsbury pushed forward.

Cotterill, who is unbeaten in his first three games in charge, said: “Probably a deserved point in the end, but I think we did enough in the last 20 minutes to win the game.

“I think we had better chances, we had more on target, so I thought we deserved to win the game in the end.

“I thought we looked a little bit like it was our third game in six days, it looked a little bit like that.

“They’ve had an extra day in between in the week as they played on the Saturday, we played on the Sunday, so the turnaround’s been incredibly tight.

“I think the players, I hope they realise, perhaps how far they’ve come in the last week because it’s been incredibly difficult, a lot crammed into a short space of time.

“I think towards the end there we did enough to win the game. We’ve had some great chances. A great save from their goalkeeper, a couple of saves from their goalkeeper I should say, but the one from Ollie Norburn from the edge of the box, I thought was a brilliant save.

“I think he’s a top-class keeper, one of the best in this league. I think that would go past quite a few other goalkeepers, but it was a brilliant save from Amos.”

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer was frustrated that his side did not manage to head home with maximum points.

“We should have gone home with three points,” he said. “There’s no question. We have to manage the game better.

“It’s something simple. All they had to do is just clear their lines and then that’s it, we win the game, instead of trying to smash the leather off the ball and then the ball’s ended up bouncing in our box.

“It’s pathetic, stupid. We should be leaving with three points and we’re leaving with one. It’s not good enough. Just do the basics.”

Bowyer, whose team are sixth in the table, added: “We’ll get back on the training ground and start working hard again, but we should be leaving here with three points today and we aren’t – and that’s not good.

“It’s been tough. We’ve played four out of five of the last games away from home. It’s never easy coming here and we had to dig deep. I thought we did that. I thought we did enough to win the game but it hasn’t happened, and it’s frustrating.”