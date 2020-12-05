Another fantastic five for Halifax in Weymouth win

Resurgent Halifax hit five for the second time in four days as they swept aside struggling Weymouth at Bob Lucas Stadium.
Pete Wild’s side had ended a run of eight games without a win by beating Barnet 5-2 at The Shay on Wednesday night.
And early goals from Danny Williams and Niall Maher helped them set about repeating the feat on the south coast.
Josh McQuoid’s 64th-minute header reduced the deficit for the hosts and Halifax soaked up some pressure before Gevaro Nepomuceno grabbed a third.
As the home side faded, late strikes from Thomas Bradbury and Jake Hyde sealed the Yorkshire side’s first away win since January in style.
