Colchester close in on play-off places with Grimsby victory as fans return

Colchester moved to within a point of the League Two play-off places as they celebrated their fans’ return to the JobServe Community Stadium with a 2-1 win over Grimsby.

Tommy Smith gave Colchester an early lead and although Luke Hendrie levelled midway through the first half, the hosts sealed victory thanks to Callum Harriott’s fine second-half effort.

It took Steve Ball’s side just eight minutes to go ahead as Smith converted Courtney Senior’s corner from close range.

Grimsby striker Owen Windsor forced U’s keeper Dean Gerken to push his shot away for a corner but from Danny Rose’s resultant set-piece, Hendrie cleverly flicked in a 23rd-minute equaliser at the near post despite Gerken’s best efforts to keep it out.

But the U’s regained their lead in the 56th minute through Harriott, who danced his way into the area before drilling a low shot inside the near post to score a solo goal.

Grimsby almost levelled just after the hour mark when Gerken tipped substitute George Williams’ free-kick over for a corner and seconds later, Windsor’s far-post effort was blocked on the line.

Luke Waterfall squandered a gilt-edged chance for Grimsby when he scuffed over from two yards, as Colchester held on for victory.