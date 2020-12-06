Reece James feeds London and six down for Sinfield – Sunday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 6.

Football

Three points on Saturday – feeding the hungry on Sunday. All in a weekend for Reece James.

Only 2 more days until my birthday! Please keep sharing and donating to help me feed London with @felixprojectuk 🙌🏽 enjoy your Sunday! I can’t thank you all enough❤️ https://t.co/8PzXq1OQ4u — Reece James (@reecejames_24) December 6, 2020

Mesut Ozil shared a personal north London derby highlight from yesteryear.

Thomas Muller hails Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievement.

Some vintage Sergio Ramos action here.

Wayne Rooney paid tribute to Bob Pendleton, the man who took him to Goodison Park, following the former Everton scout’s death at the age of 81.

Sad to hear the news that Bob Pendleton the @Everton scout that brought me to the club has passed away in Fazakerley Hospital at the age of 81. Rest in peace Bob. Prayers and condolences to all Bob’s family and friends 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/Aq93npiCf2 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile his wife Coleen proudly shared a picture of their son and nephew, who had gone head to head in academy action.

Rooney Cousins playing against each other today Everton U11 academy v Man Utd U11 academy. Well done Jaiden and Kai 👏🏻💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/RWompVPems — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) December 6, 2020

Marcus Rashford played guitar in his training gear.

Ok let me give this a try @coopuk… Love this ad! https://t.co/slzlmeoFxP pic.twitter.com/FSniDU3EMw — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 6, 2020

Let it snow, nothing will stop Zlatan getting the miles in.

Try to stop me pic.twitter.com/3yocVv8tIN — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 6, 2020

Andres Iniesta put in the work in Kobe.

Rugby league

Kevin Sinfield embarked on the sixth of his seven marathons in as many days – Leeds came out to cheer him on.

You wouldn’t put a cat out in this weather! ☔️ But Kevin is back out on the streets on marathon 6️⃣ today joined by his best man JJB ➡️ Support now https://t.co/z64psBW7iZ pic.twitter.com/nwzAH4FJDl — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 6, 2020 Thanks to everyone for your fantastic support this morning, you’re really helping to keep Kev going #RunKevinRun ➡️ Support now https://t.co/z64psBW7iZ pic.twitter.com/hGPwhp5T8t — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 6, 2020 Massive thank you @WYFRS on Kirkstall Road👏 pic.twitter.com/6QGEBahtBK — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 6, 2020 Just two best mates out for a Sunday morning run – except it’s not just that, it’s something mind blowing brilliant too, keep up the support!➡️ Support here https://t.co/z64psBW7iZ pic.twitter.com/t7hM8s8LeM — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 6, 2020

Six down, just one to go.

Marathon 6️⃣ done ✅ 6 down 1 to go, incredible achievement, 3 hours 48 minutes ➡️ Support here https://t.co/z64psBW7iZ pic.twitter.com/jHyxJim0HB — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 6, 2020 He’s done it!! Kevin Sinfield has finished marathon 6 of 7. He will never say this but I know he is exhausted. I also know he will not stop. He’s running for @Rob7Burrow and @mndassoc. Join us tomorrow on @BBCBreakfast for run 7 pic.twitter.com/qUgroTzbrA — Sally Nugent (@sallynugent) December 6, 2020

Motor racing

Romain Grosjean will not get his last race for Haas.

❤❤❤ I'll miss you too and not only in Abu Dhabi https://t.co/mnza76lqCm — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 6, 2020 A special gift to Romain, from the team ❤️#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/EHNestePBS — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 6, 2020

But the American team were able to celebrate their new driver Mick Schumacher winning the Formula Two drivers’ title.

YESSS MICK 💪💪🏆 Boy that was an epic finale and Callum Ilott pushed him all the way but @SchumacherMick is the @FIA_F2 CHAMPION! #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/r6lARnVpC0 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 6, 2020

Cricket

Happy 150th birthday to Kent!

Kent County Cricket Club was born #OnThisDay in 1870 It's officially our 1⃣5⃣0⃣th birthday 🙌 🎂🎉 #SuperKent150 pic.twitter.com/xQJFhNNRtq — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) December 6, 2020 Happy 150th Birthday @kentcricket ! 🎉 20 years of playing for the badge 🐴 and an honour to captain this great club. Here’s to the next 150 years 🙌🏼 https://t.co/2WKxlbDKZl — Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 6, 2020

Virat Kohli relished India’s series-clinching Twenty20 win against Australia.

Amazing game of cricket. Well done boys 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IUqiiXNTkj — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 6, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed it too.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the T20I series. Defending 161 in the 1st game and chasing 195 in the 2nd showed what a comprehensive performance this has been. Well done!@BCCI #AUSvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2020

Sachin was also busy offering his best wishes to fellow Indian great Jasprit Bumrah.

Wish you a happy birthday @Jaspritbumrah93!Always a joy to see you bowl with heart and soul. May the wickets and good days keep coming. pic.twitter.com/sYJKqhysQC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2020

And to Shreyas Iyer.

Happy Birthday @ShreyasIyer15! Give your best and keep working hard. Wishing you a successful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/ANpmHayXJA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2020

Boxing

Six days to go…

Good news on the coronavirus front.

Team Pulev all report negative Covid-19 tests 👍 https://t.co/Urs2ts4Ij2 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 6, 2020

Cycling

Ouch…

Tennis

All Genie Bouchard wants for Christmas is to end all debates about the best festive song.

it’s mariah carey’s world and we’re just living in it — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) December 6, 2020

While Heather Watson was sunning it up in Dubai.