Jose Mourinho happy with Tottenham haul from Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal games

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jose Mourinho believes Tottenham’s seven-point haul from their last three games is better than people might have expected.

A 2-0 north London derby win against Arsenal on Sunday came on the back of victory over Manchester City and a draw at Chelsea and has his side topping the Premier League table.

They got the job done against the Gunners thanks to the lethal partnership of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who set each other up for first-half strikes and have now combined for 12 goals this season.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min shone (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Son’s was a world-class finish into the top corner while Kane smashed home from close range to become the highest goalscorer in the history of the north London derby.

The victory reinforced belief that Spurs are strong title contenders this season, even if Mourinho has been keen to down play it.

But the Portuguese did at least concede his side are in a good position.

“We can lose everywhere in the Premier League, we can go to any team and lose, any team can come here and beat us,” he said.

“Of course people could expect this last three matches, three or four points or six and lose one.

“We did seven, we didn’t concede one goal against phenomenal teams, of course we are in a good moment and the team is in a good place mentally, but nothing changes.”

Mourinho was also glowing about Kane and Son’s partnership.

“You know they are world class,” he said. “It’s as simple as that, but when we play against (Manchester) City, after the game I was speaking to the Portuguese boy, (Ruben) Dias.

“I was telling him, ‘You are not going to play one single match in the Premier League where the strikers are not good’. This is the Premier League.

“But I have to admit that Harry and Sonny are world class players and on the top of what they do, they have a very good sense of the team.

“They have a very good sense of the balance that they need and they also do incredible tactical work for the team when the team doesn’t have the ball. So top players, amazing.”

While Spurs are enjoying their best start to a Premier League season in recent memory, Arsenal have won just one of their last seven games.

Harry Kane celebrates his goal (Glyn Kirk/PA)

They were not outplayed by their hosts and enjoyed the majority of the ball, but rarely looked like getting back into the game.

Mikel Arteta, who is coming under increasing pressure on the back of the club’s worst league start since 1981-82, is clear about how the Gunners will get their season back on track.

“By scoring goals,” he said after seeing his side shut out again. “Very simple. We need to score goals. It is not sustainable.

“It doesn’t matter what we do in other departments if we don’t score, we need to put the ball into the net urgently. At the moment it looks like we need a lot to score a goal.

“In terms of the performance they did everything that I asked them to do. We played the way we had to play this game. All the stats are in our favour, at the end of the day it is about putting the ball in the back of the net.”