Fans flooded back into sports stadiums just in time to see England lift the Autumn Nations Cup and Harry Kane set a new goalscoring record.
Elsewhere, in the absence of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell suffered cruel luck in his bid for Formula One glory in Bahrain.
Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the sporting weekend in pictures.
