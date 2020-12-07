On this day in 2004 – Glenn Hoddle takes over as Wolves manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle was appointed Wolves boss on this day in 2004.

After being sacked by Tottenham in September 2003, he returned to the dugout 15 months later to take over at Molineux.

Like when he had been appointed by Southampton at the beginning of the decade, Hoddle replaced Dave Jones in the hotseat at Wolves, but could not guide them to a play-off spot in the Championship.

Glenn Hoddle had an 18-month spell in charge of Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

Draws would prove costly to the Spurs great in his first full season, with the west Midlands club missing out on the top six in the 2005-06 campaign by eight points after drawing 19 of their 46 games.

Hoddle resigned on July 1, 2006 despite chief executive Jez Moxey asking him to reconsider his decision.

Upon his appointment, the former England manager had spoken of the “massive potential” at the club and how their “ambition to get back into the Premiership parallels my ambitions”.

But Hoddle resigned and stated: “It has been a very difficult decision but I feel that my expectations and the club’s expectations have drifted too far apart in recent weeks.”

#TBT pre-season with @Chelsea back in 1995, Harlington not Hong Kong for us 😎 pic.twitter.com/uj04xZudVS — Glenn Hoddle (@GlennHoddle) July 20, 2017

It would prove his final managerial role after spells with varied success at Swindon, Chelsea, England, Southampton and Tottenham.

Afterwards Hoddle devoted his time to an academy he set up in Spain to help young players who had been released by clubs in England return to the professional game.

While the Glenn Hoddle Academy takes up a large chunk of his focus, the 53-capped Three Lions international is also a regular part of the punditary teams at BT Sport and ITV Sport.