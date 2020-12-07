Tom Bradshaw could return from injury for Millwall against QPR

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Millwall could be boosted by the return of Tom Bradshaw and Mason Bennett for their home game against London rivals QPR.

Lions boss Gary Rowett is optimistic over the chances of Bradshaw, who missed the home defeat to Derby at the weekend with a knee problem.

He was a little less enthusiastic about Bennett being back, with the 24-year-old absent from training on Monday after sitting out the last four matches.

Fellow forward Kenneth Zohore, on loan rom West Brom, is not expected to return from his ankle injury until later this month while midfielder Connor Mahoney (quad) is another whose spell on the sidelines is set to continue.

QPR boss Mark Warburton could make changes at The Den.

Warburton said he was “more than disappointed” following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield – a third straight Championship loss for the Hoops.

The likes of Dominic Ball, Osman Kakay, Albert Adomah and Macauley Bonne are options for the manager.

Warburton has players nursing the usual “bumps and niggles” after the weekend but he does not anticipate any fresh injury issues.