Huddersfield wait on news over Christopher Schindler’s knee injury

Huddersfield are waiting for news of skipper Christopher Schindler’s knee injury ahead of the Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

Schindler twisted a knee in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-0 win over QPR after an awkward fall and needed oxygen before leaving the field.

Huddersfield are waiting on scan results to discover the severity of the centre-back’s injury, and Rarmani Edmonds-Green is expected to deputise with Richard Stearman (hamstring) and Tommy Elphick (knee) both sidelined.

Spanish midfielder Alex Vallejo is available for the first time since joining the Terriers in October as a free agent.

Tony Pulis is seeking his first win as Owls manager and bottom-placed Wednesday welcome back Massimo Luongo for the Sky Bet Championship clash.

The former QPR midfielder missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Norwich through suspension after picking up five bookings.

Liam Shaw serves the second game of a three-match ban for his recent red card against Reading.

Josh Windass (thigh) could join a casualty list which includes Aden Flint, Jack Marriott and Keiren Westwood.