Junior Brown misses out for Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scunthorpe will again be without defender Junior Brown for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester.

Brown tore a thigh muscle in the home defeat to Bolton and is expected to be out for around a month, with Mason O’Malley set to keep his place at full-back.

Olofela Olomola and Harry Jessop will also be missing with long-term knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

Kevin Van Veen is stepping up his fitness after a hamstring problem but the game could come too soon for him.

Colchester handed a debut to 16-year-old right back Junior Tchamadeu against Grimsby and he could feature again.

Tchamadeu impressed in the victory over the Mariners when he became the youngest-ever player to start for the club.

Harry Pell continues to be sidelined by a knee issue.

Tom Lapslie has a knee problem of his own that kept him out of the win over Grimsby following his return last week against Crawley and he is again unlikely to be risked.