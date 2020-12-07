Coventry without Michael Rose for Luton visit as defender suffers fresh setback

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Injury-hit Coventry have been handed a fresh blow ahead of Luton’s visit in the Sky Bet Championship.

Michael Rose was back in training after being sidelined since November 7 with a groin injury, but the defender has suffered a setback in his recovery and will be out for a further two to six weeks.

Top league scorer Matty Godden is still unable to train after a month out with a foot injury, and goalkeeper Marko Marosi has undergone surgery on a fractured cheekbone.

The good news for the Sky Blues is that French wing-back Julien Dacosta should soon be available after an ankle problem.

Luton could again be without goalkeeper Simon Sluga at St Andrew’s.

Sluga has missed the last two games after damaging a shoulder in the 4-0 defeat at Cardiff, and Hatters boss Nathan Jones says he will not rush the Croatian back into action with James Shea having deputised so well.

Rhys Norrington-Davies and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu sat out Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Swansea through fatigue and the pair will be assessed before the trip north.

Martin Cranie misses out through injury again and Matthew Pearson serves a one-match ban for his Swansea red card.