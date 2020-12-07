John Terry turns 40 as Kevin Sinfield raises over £1m – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 7.
Soccer
John Terry turned 40.
Christian Benteke was in buoyant mood after his weekend brace
Oldham goalkeepers Ian Lawlor and Laurence Bilboe took on a Christmas challenge.
Rugby League
Kevin Sinfield completed his final marathon…
…and surpassed £1million raised for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Sinfield earned the praise of Rob Burrow, his friend and former team-mate who was diagnosed with the disease last December and whose family will benefit from some of the money raised…
…as well as a host of famous faces from across the sporting spectrum.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton’s temporary replacement George Russell summed up Sunday’s disappointing finish.
Romain Grosjean said thank you and goodbye to the Haas team.
Before the Frenchman swapped helmets with team-mate Kevin Magnussen, who also leaves Haas at the end of the season.
McLaren driver Lando Norris reflected on a tough weekend.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen was relaxing in the South African sunset.
Snooker
Neil Robertson celebrated winning the UK Championship in a late-night epic against Judd Trump.
Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr was keeping calm.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe