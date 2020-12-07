Stoke without 10 senior players ahead of Cardiff clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Michael O’Neill is set to be without as many as 10 senior players when Stoke host Cardiff on Tuesday night.

Defender Harry Souttar is isolating under Covid-19 protocols but will be available for the weekend trip to Derby.

Danny Batth, Nick Powell and Sam Clucas are the latest additions to the Potters’ injury list after being forced off during the win over Middlesbrough.

However, Ryan Shawcross could make his first start of the season after featuring for the last 30 minutes at the weekend.

Cardiff arrive on the back of three straight wins so manager Neil Harris could look to keep changes to a minimum.

Greg Cunningham is pressing for a return after being an unused substitute for the weekend win at Watford.

The defender has not played since October 18 due to a hamstring injury.

Defender Jordi Osei-Tutu is unlikely to return before Christmas because of a hamstring issue and Lee Tomlin is sidelined with a groin problem.