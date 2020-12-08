Norwich missing Ben Gibson and Przemyslaw Placheta against Nottingham Forest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Norwich will be without Ben Gibson and Przemyslaw Placheta for Wednesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.

Defender Gibson and midfielder Placheta have both been ruled out for two weeks after picking up calf and hamstring problems respectively in the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Boss Daniel Farke has said that Todd Cantwell (hip) could make his return against Forest, and that the game is too soon for Kieran Dowell, Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill.

Tim Krul is “improving” as he recovers from a thigh injury but will not be involved on Wednesday, and Farke has said Lukas Rupp will remain unavailable for the next three games.

Forest’s Ryan Yates will sit the contest out through suspension.

The midfielder serves a one-game ban following his red card in Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Reading.

Forest have been assessing defender Scott McKenna, who came off at half-time at the Madejski Stadium with an ankle issue.

Striker Lewis Grabban and defender Tyler Blackett were back in training prior to that fixture but did not feature in the matchday squad.