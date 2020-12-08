John Swift still on Reading’s injury list ahead of clash with Birmingham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic remains without a handful of players for the visit of Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship.

Midfielder John Swift has been sidelined with a hamstring problem but could return ahead of schedule before the new year.

Brazilian Felipe Araruna “needs a little bit longer” than Swift to return to the squad after a knee injury, according to Paunovic.

Andy Yiadom (knee) and George Puscas (hernia) are likely to remain out of action until early in 2021.

Birmingham’s Alen Halilovic will be hoping to get more game time under his belt at the Madejski Stadium.

Halilovic made his debut for the club in Saturday’s win at Bristol City, playing the last 20 minutes of the 1-0 victory.

The midfielder replaced Jon Toral at Ashton Gate and Toral will be assessed after receiving a kick on the back of his leg.

Lukas Jutkiewicz is pushing for a return to the starting XI after coming on as a late substitute in the last two games.