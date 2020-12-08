Kane visits Lapland and AJ enters fight bubble – Tuesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 8.

Football

Harry Kane took his daughters to Lapland UK.

Liverpool recalled THAT Steven Gerrard strike against Olympiacos.

Stevie's ICONIC late strike against Olympiacos 😍 1⃣6⃣ years ago today ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FHniSly0Xl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 8, 2020

Rio Ferdinand went all in for Mason Greenwood.

So many birthdays…

Happy birthday to the only player to ever score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final, @TheGeoffHurst! 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/5wbkQgzUS4 — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 8, 2020 🎵 "Du du dudududu…" 🥳 Let's make it a good one, @McTominay10! 💪❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/laYbxRcRaw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2020 A very happy birthday to former #NUFC striker Les Ferdinand! 🎉🎁 Have a great day, 'Sir' Les! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/KGmIASkOam — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 8, 2020 Have a great birthday, @TerryMac777 🥳 pic.twitter.com/1a8fhpxqrb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 8, 2020 Wishing Choccy a happy birthday from everyone at United! 🎂#MUFC @CasilleroDiablo pic.twitter.com/YqZiMFR5vz — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2020 Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes 🙏🏽❤️ more life to us all — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) December 8, 2020 You didn't have to do me like that bro 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 https://t.co/HZVgmdQkCi — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) December 8, 2020 Another year. Another blessing. #21 pic.twitter.com/BupQghpTpt — Reece James (@reecejames_24) December 8, 2020

Nathan Redmond was pleased to be back.

Great to be back out there last night after time on the sideline with injury. 3 points on the road & @IngsDanny back with the winner! Lovely way to start the week 🤝⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fuwMw16FHW — Redz (@NathanRedmond22) December 8, 2020

Kalvin Phillips is ready for a return to Elland Road.

Gabriel Martinelli returned from injury.

Good luck back out there tonight, Gabi! 😄 pic.twitter.com/tDYOQtrIBY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 8, 2020

Boxing

AJ put the work in.

And entered the bubble ahead of Saturday’s fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn) Bubblin’ ⚗️ pic.twitter.com/h1UqXMujgB — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 8, 2020

Wise words from Tyson Fury.

Work hard for what you want pic.twitter.com/njwIYSIwyb — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 8, 2020

Lennox Lewis took a trip down memory lane.

That would be something.

if i win that makes you the best fighter on the planet 👍🏼 https://t.co/vr7Mh1enqe — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 7, 2020

Formula One

A recovering Lewis Hamilton thanked his well-wishers.

Love and appreciate you all🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Y4qs5sYlYg — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 8, 2020

Romain Grosjean was home celebrating his wife’s birthday during his own recovery.

Happy birthday @marionjolles Wasn't supposed to be home this week, but I'm 🙏❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/FBJiEaK4TX — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 8, 2020

Cycling

Sir Chris Hoy showed he has really let himself go since retiring!

Cricket

Run, Stuart, run!

How’s your touch, Nasser…

😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) December 8, 2020

Freddie turned on Rob Key, though!

I’m embarrassed for you @robkey612 stop click baiting Harry Kane , who are you 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/68BQF6VdmH — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) December 8, 2020

Any excuse to watch these again!

December 8️⃣th? We may as well enjoy all 8️⃣ sixes from THAT @benstokes38 innings at Headingley in 2019 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eElyEuRzVJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 8, 2020

What a stop!

Mind your head, umps!

The Queen’s Gambit cricket edition…

We are ready.

India captain Virat Kohli praised his side in defeat.

Tough outing but remarkable fighting spirit shown by the boys 💪. On to the tests now 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/d9v6EACpc0 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 8, 2020

KP had his own struggles.

The more I try and wrap presents, the WORSE I get. Why? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 8, 2020

Rugby League

Kevin Sinfield’s heroics continued to generate money.

WOW! Your support has helped raise over £2 million to help @Rob7Burrow and families likes his through the @mndassoc – thank you 👏 https://t.co/z64psBW7iZ @BBCBreakfast @sallynugent pic.twitter.com/2urEV10Hpa — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 8, 2020 What a fantastic effort. This is what Rugby League is all about. A real team effort and an outstanding achievement. Well done — Shaun Wane (@Shaun_waney) December 8, 2020

Tennis

We see it!

Who else sees the rainbow? pic.twitter.com/VcG44mTLNH — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) December 8, 2020

Darts

Wayne Mardle dog trained.