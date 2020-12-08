Bristol City will check on Jamie Paterson ahead of Blackburn clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bristol City are monitoring Jamie Paterson ahead of Wednesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn at Ashton Gate.

The forward, missing for the last two games, has been suffering with pain from a hip issue.

Boss Dean Holden has said the Robins are “pretty much as we were” squad-wise for the 1-0 loss to Birmingham on Saturday.

Steven Sessegnon, Alfie Mawson, Nathan Baker, Joe Williams and Liam Walsh remain unavailable as they continue their recoveries.

Blackburn are awaiting news on Darragh Lenihan after appealing against his red card at the weekend.

The defender was dismissed in the first half of Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Brentford following a tangle with Ivan Toney.

Fellow centre-back Scott Wharton is out long-term with an Achilles injury sustained in that match, but former Bristol City defender Derrick Williams could make a return to action against his old club.

Ben Brereton missed the Brentford contest after injuring his knee against Millwall three days earlier.