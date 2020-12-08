Padraig Amond scores as leaders Newport see off struggling Grimsby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Newport extended their lead at the top of the League Two standings to four points with a routine 2-0 win over strugglers Grimsby.

A deflected free-kick from Scott Twine put the Exiles in front at Blundell Park, with Padraig Amond doubling that lead from the penalty spot.

With less than 90 seconds on the clock, Newport captain Joss Labadie headed firmly against a post from a set-piece.

Montel Gibson fired wide at the other end, but that marked a rare attack for Grimsby, with the visitors controlling much of the game.

True to form, Newport opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Twine hit a swerving free-kick that wrong-footed Sam Russell and nestled in the bottom corner.

And it was 2-0 on the stroke of half-time when former Grimsby striker Amond coolly netted a penalty which had been given away by Danny Rose.

Grimsby pushed and probed for a response, with West Brom loanee Owen Windsor striking powerfully against the crossbar, but Ian Holloway’s men ultimately slipped to a third straight defeat.