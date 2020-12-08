Joel Taylor nets winner on Chesterfield debut

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joel Taylor had a debut to remember as he scored the only goal to earn Chesterfield victory at second-placed Sutton in the National League.

The defender, signed earlier in the day for an undisclosed fee from Chester, got the final touch to a long throw from George Carline to break the deadlock six minutes before half-time.

Jak McCourt had earlier fired just wide for the visitors while David Ajiboye had Sutton’s best chance of the first half, shooting wide when well placed.

Akwasi Asante and Carline came close to extending Chesterfield’s lead while Kyle Letheren pulled off a fine save following a goalmouth scramble as Sutton saw their three-game winning run come to an end.