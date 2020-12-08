Friday, December 11th 2020 Show Links
Luke Armstrong bags brace on Hartlepool bow

by Press Association
December 8, 2020, 9:17 pm
Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor (Darren Staples/PA)

Luke Armstrong netted twice on his debut as Hartlepool returned to winning ways in the National League with a 2-0 victory over King’s Lynn at Victoria Park.

Signed on a season-long loan from League Two side Salford, Armstrong opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when he converted a rebound after Linnets goalkeeper Archie Mair had brilliantly saved Gavan Holohan’s initial effort.

Armstrong doubled his tally seven minutes into the second half, tapping in a Lewis Cass cross.

Adam Marriott missed a great chance to cut the deficit, firing wide from close range, as Pools claimed a first league victory in four games and snapped a five-match winless run at home.

