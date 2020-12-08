Luke Armstrong bags brace on Hartlepool bow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Luke Armstrong netted twice on his debut as Hartlepool returned to winning ways in the National League with a 2-0 victory over King’s Lynn at Victoria Park.

Signed on a season-long loan from League Two side Salford, Armstrong opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when he converted a rebound after Linnets goalkeeper Archie Mair had brilliantly saved Gavan Holohan’s initial effort.

Armstrong doubled his tally seven minutes into the second half, tapping in a Lewis Cass cross.

Adam Marriott missed a great chance to cut the deficit, firing wide from close range, as Pools claimed a first league victory in four games and snapped a five-match winless run at home.