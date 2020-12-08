Mitch Brundle at the double as Dagenham see off 10-man Weymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mitch Brundle bagged a brace as Dagenham came from behind to beat 10-man Weymouth 3-2 and move four points clear of the National League relegation zone.

The hosts took the lead in the 14th minute when Josh McQuoid converted from close range after a mistake from goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

But the Daggers responded in style, with Brundle finding the top corner in the 26th minute before Paul McCallum completed the turnaround a minute later by tapping in Will Wright’s cross at the back post.

Struggling Weymouth’s task became even harder three minutes before half-time as Josh Wakefield was sent off for a late challenge on Darren McQueen.

Brundle added his second and Dagenham’s third from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after Abu Ogogo was fouled in the box.

Jake McCarthy gave Weymouth hope with seven minutes remaining, heading in from a corner, but Dagenham held on to secure a first win in four matches.