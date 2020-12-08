Alex Reid bags a brace as Stockport beat Barnet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alex Reid’s double steered Stockport to a 2-1 win at 10-man Barnet in the National League.

Barnet’s Inih Effiong was twice denied by fantastic Ben Hinchcliffe saves and also struck a post before Stockport took the lead two minutes before the break.

Reid lobbed the ball over Barnet keeper Scott Loach after running on to Richie Bennett’s flick-on to grab his fourth goal in five games.

Barnet levelled three minutes into the second half when Ephron Mason-Clark converted a corner at the back post.

Bennett struck a shot against the post before Barnet were reduced to 10 men in the 56th minute, Anthony Wordsworth receiving a straight red for a poor challenge on Sam Minihan.

Reid then claimed his second 17 minutes from time, pouncing from close range, to leave Barnet winless in eight league games.