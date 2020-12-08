Friday, December 11th 2020 Show Links
Sport

Alex Reid bags a brace as Stockport beat Barnet

by Press Association
December 8, 2020, 10:02 pm
Syndicate Post image
Barnet played at home to Stockport (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alex Reid’s double steered Stockport to a 2-1 win at 10-man Barnet in the National League.

Barnet’s Inih Effiong was twice denied by fantastic Ben Hinchcliffe saves and also struck a post before Stockport took the lead two minutes before the break.

Reid lobbed the ball over Barnet keeper Scott Loach after running on to Richie Bennett’s flick-on to grab his fourth goal in five games.

Barnet levelled three minutes into the second half when Ephron Mason-Clark converted a corner at the back post.

Bennett struck a shot against the post before Barnet were reduced to 10 men in the 56th minute, Anthony Wordsworth receiving a straight red for a poor challenge on Sam Minihan.

Reid then claimed his second 17 minutes from time, pouncing from close range, to leave Barnet winless in eight league games.

More from the Press and Journal