Jamal Fyfield earns Boreham Wood win at Notts County

Jamal Fyfield’s second-half header proved enough as Boreham Wood claimed a 1-0 National League victory at high-flying Notts County.

Kyle Wootton came close to giving the home side an early lead but he headed Jake Reeves’ cross wide.

Dutch winger Enzio Boldewijn had a good chance for County moments later but he was denied by Boreham Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

At the other end, Kane Smith fired a long-range effort over the top while Sorba Thomas hit the post as the away side pushed for an opener before the break.

Richard Brindley sent the ball wide and Jim O’Brien tested Ashmore as the hosts attempted to break the deadlock.

But it was Boreham Wood who took the lead in the 71st minute as Fyfield headed Matt Rhead’s assist into the top corner.