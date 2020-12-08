Jason Tindall frustrated that Bournemouth were not given penalty in Swansea draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall believes his side should have been awarded a crucial penalty in their 0-0 draw at Swansea.

The Cherries moved back to the top of the Championship on goal difference but opened the door for promotion rivals Norwich after an entertaining stalemate in Wales.

David Brooks had the game’s best chance after he was almost gifted a goal by Freddie Woodman when he miscued a pass out of defence.

The Wales star picked it up, drove into the box and forced the home keeper into a vital one-on-one save.

The visitors thought they were finally going to be handed the breakthrough when Brooks went down after cutting inside Joel Latibeaudiere in the 71st minute, but the referee waved play on after taking a long, hard look.

“At the time I thought it was a stonewall penalty and I still think the same thing after seeing it back,” said Tindall.

“Even their bench thought the same, they were saying it was a penalty after reviewing it back on the iPad so I’m really frustrated that decision didn’t go for us.

“I’m very frustrated, our performance deserved three points. I felt we were in total control for 90 minutes and dominated the game.

“We created opportunities that we would have taken on another night.

“I’m pleased with the team’s performance but frustrated with not winning the game.

“I’m not sure the pitch had an impact on the game but it’s not in brilliant condition either.

“It’s not what you expect at a club like this but it is what it is and you get on with it.

“We’ve had two good performances on the road against two really tough Championship sides.

“The 4-0 result against Barnsley and a convincing performance here is promising.

“We have to dust ourselves down now and get ready for the weekend.”

Swansea remain a point off the pace in fourth position ahead of Saturday’s derby clash at Cardiff.

“I’m not disappointed, I think it was a tough game and I thought it was a fair result,” said head coach Steve Cooper.

“We would have liked to have had more of the ball than we did, and I think we could have been a bit better with it for sure. We turned the ball over at times too much.

“When we did get into good areas I thought we could have been a bit more productive with it.

“But you have to respect, they have as strong a squad as anybody in the league, they’ve had a day extra of rest, which is critical in the schedule that we’re in.

“In the end, I thought it was a good effort from the boys to get what was a fair result.

“I thought Joel Latibeaudiere was outstanding on debut. He should be really proud of himself, and I’m proud of him too.”