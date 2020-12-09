Luton loanee Rhys Norrington-Davies commits future to Sheffield United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wales defender Rhys Norrington-Davies has signed a new Sheffield United deal to stay at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2024.

Norrington-Davies, 21, currently on loan at Luton, has made 16 starts in all competitions for the Hatters and won three Wales caps this season.

“I’m glad to be rewarded having gone out on loan into the Championship this season and play at senior level for Wales too,” Norrington-Davies told sufc.co.uk.

“My long-term focus is coming back to Bramall Lane and playing for Sheffield United.”