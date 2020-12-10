Curtis Davies likely to miss Derby’s clash with Stoke due to ankle injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Derby look set to be without Curtis Davis when they host Stoke on Saturday.

The centre-back came off in the second half of Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Brentford with an ankle problem and interim boss Wayne Rooney said afterwards that Davies was “not good.”

Nathan Byrne is available again after sitting out the contest at Brentford Community Stadium as he served a one-match ban for the accumulation of five bookings.

The Rams – lying 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship table, a point adrift of safety – are unbeaten in their last four games.

Stoke have been assessing Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown after the injuries they sustained on Tuesday in the 2-1 loss to Cardiff.

Striker Campbell departed the field 10 minutes into the second half with a knee issue, and winger Brown subsequently came off having picked up a shoulder problem.

James McClean is suspended after being shown a fifth yellow card of the campaign in the game.

While Steven Fletcher and Jordan Thompson could make their returns to the matchday squad after injury, boss Michael O’Neill has said the Derby fixture may come too soon for John Obi Mikel.