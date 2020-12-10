Sheffield Wednesday waiting on Julian Borner ahead of Barnsley’s visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheffield Wednesday hope Julian Borner will be fit for their Championship clash with neighbours Barnsley.

The defender was forced off midway through the first half of the midweek defeat by Huddersfield after taking a blow to the face.

Massimo Luongo returned to the side for that game following suspension but was withdrawn at half-time, with manager Tony Pulis saying he looked “leggy”.

Liam Shaw serves the final game of a three-match ban, while Aden Flint, Jack Marriott and Keiren Westwood have all been sidelined through injury recently.

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael could name an unchanged side after the Tykes battled to victory over Wycombe on Wednesday.

Aapo Halme returned in defence following his recovery from a calf injury and lasted the 90 minutes while Matty James and Luke Thomas will also hope to keep their places.

Defender Jordan Williams is set to remain the only player on the club’s injury list.

Barnsley sit 16th in the table and have won six of their last 10 games.