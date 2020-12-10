Middlesbrough waiting on Jonny Howson ahead of Millwall match

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Middlesbrough have been checking Jonny Howson’s condition ahead of Saturday’s visit of Millwall to the Riverside Stadium.

The midfielder came off with a problem in the second half of the 3-0 loss at Preston on Wednesday, with boss Neil Warnock saying he was unsure if it was a hamstring issue or cramp.

Teenage defender Nathan Wood was absent from the matchday squad due to illness

Boro are set to make a late call on Anfernee Dijksteel, who has been missing for the last three games.

It appears Millwall winger Connor Mahoney will not be making his comeback in Saturday’s game.

Boss Gary Rowett has said Mahoney “is getting back to some form of fitness” as he recovers from a quad injury but that he does not think the 23-year-old will be available for the trip to Teesside.

The Lions are expected to still be without Kenneth Zohore (calf), as well as Billy Mitchell (hamstring).

Rowett has also said Scott Malone, who featured for the full duration of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with QPR, had “a little bit of an issue, just tight”, and that Mahlon Romeo has been playing after having injections in his toe.