Millers to monitor Joe Mattock ahead of Bristol City clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rotherham will check on Joe Mattock as they prepare for the visit of Bristol City.

The defender missed the defeat at Watford after he was forced off with an ankle injury in the previous loss against Coventry.

Millers manager Paul Warne’s other injury issues are a quartet of players who are out until 2021. Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Clark Robertson (foot) and Kieran Sadlier (ankle) will not be available again until the new year.

Mikel Miller made his return from suspension as a substitute at Vicarage Road in midweek and the forward should be involved from the bench once more as Rotherham look to halt a six-game winless run, which includes five defeats, in the Sky Bet Championship.

City are monitoring Jay Dasilva and Jamie Paterson.

Dasilva missed the win against Blackburn on Wednesday night with a recurrence of a shin problem and the club are awaiting the results of scans.

Forward Paterson has been absent for three matches with a hip injury, so it could be that Robins boss Dean Holden picks from an unchanged squad on Saturday.

Steven Sessegnon, Alfie Mawson, Nathan Baker, Joe Williams and Liam Walsh remain unavailable as they continue their recoveries.