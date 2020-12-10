Arnaut Danjuma could make Bournemouth return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma could return to contention for the home game against Huddersfield.

Danjuma has missed the Cherries’ last four games due to a hamstring injury, but a return to action is imminent.

Forward Joshua King missed the goalless midweek draw at Swansea due to a back problem, having completed a period of isolation after contracting coronavirus.

On-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has yet to make his debut for the club due to an ankle ligament injury.

Huddersfield will be without in-form winger Josh Koroma and skipper Christopher Schindler.

Koroma, who has scored six goals in his last 12 league appearances, has been ruled out for up to three months after sustaining a hamstring injury in the midweek home win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Central defender Schindler is to see a specialist after sustaining a knee injury in last weekend’s victory over QPR.

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg was forced off on Tuesday night due to a hip problem and is doubtful. Richard Stearman (hamstring) and Tommy Elphick (knee) are still out.