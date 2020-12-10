Anssi Jaakkola should be back to boost Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bristol Rovers should have first-choice goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola available for the clash against Plymouth.

The Finn has been feeling soreness in recent weeks and was replaced by Jordi Van Stappershoef at half-time during the Papa John’s Trophy victory over Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

Doubts remain over the fitness of James Daly and Luke McCormick.

McCormick has not featured since sustaining a knock during the loss to Gillingham earlier this month, while Daly rolled his ankle during the FA Cup victory over Darlington.

Plymouth will be without playmaker Danny Mayor.

The midfielder must serve a one-match suspension following his red card in last weekend’s defeat by Ipswich.

Ben Reeves is first in line to replace him, while George Cooper and Lewis Macleod (both knee) could both return to the squad.

Captain Gary Sawyer is not expected to return to action until January following his ankle operation.