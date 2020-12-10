Kyle Taylor and Ashley Nathaniel-George in contention as Southend seek home win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Southend could welcome back Kyle Taylor and Ashley Nathaniel-George for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Scunthorpe.

Midfielder Taylor has been sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring injury while winger Nathaniel-George missed three games after testing positive for coronavirus.

Both have resumed training this week and boost the options of manager Mark Molesley, who remains without injured trio Harry Lennon, Lewis Gard and Nathan Ralph.

Southend will welcome back supporters to Roots Hall for the first time since March, when the club last won a home match.

Scunthorpe will remain without striker Kevin Van Veen.

Boss Neil Cox announced on Thursday that the striker – who had already missed the club’s last four matches – had suffered a hamstring tear and will be out for 10 weeks.

The Iron are waiting on scan results to determine the severity of Harrison McGahey’s hamstring injury, while fellow defenders Jordan Clarke and Manny Onariase have picked up knocks and will be checked on.

Olufela Olomola (knee), Junior Brown (thigh) and Harry Jessop (shoulder) remain sidelined.