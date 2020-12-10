Charlton boss Lee Bowyer expects Akin Famewo to be fit despite training knock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlton’s on-loan Norwich centre-back Akin Famewo is expected to be fit for the visit of AFC Wimbledon despite an injury in training this week.

Famewo, who has only just returned from a four-match absence because of a hamstring problem, fell and injured his ankle but manager Lee Bowyer believes he will be fine to play.

Striker Paul Smyth is out for another couple of weeks with a gashed knee while Andrew Shinnie is still struggling with a thigh problem.

Dylan Levitt and Deji Oshilaja have returned to training after self-isolation, as has Marcus Maddison after an ankle injury.

AFC Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges made 10 changes for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy victory over Arsenal Under-21s and will restore his full-strength side.

Strikers Adam Roscrow and Ollie Palmer impressed up front but the best they can hope for is a place on the bench on Saturday.

Full-back Paul Osew, who has missed 10 weeks with a hip injury, also played in midweek but he may still struggle to make the squad.

Defender Luke O’Neill is not expected to return from ankle surgery until the end of January.