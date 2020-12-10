Injury-hit Grimsby looking to end losing run against Mansfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Grimsby boss Ian Holloway is facing more injury problems as the struggling Mariners look to break a run of three straight defeats in Sky Bet League Two.

James Tilley has returned to training following a thigh injury but Holloway may decide to give him one more week to ensure his return to full fitness.

James Hanson is facing further investigation on his injured calf while Sean Scannell, Max Wright and Matt Green are all still sidelined.

However, one bright spot for Holloway is the return of Danny Preston, who missed the midweek defeat to Newport with an ankle injury.

Winger Stephen McLaughlin is ready to return to the Mansfield squad after shaking off a recent ankle problem.

McLaughlin is set to play an increasing role in the remainder of the season for the Stags after signing a contract extension this week.

James Perch is set to miss out with a hamstring injury while Joe Riley (knee) is on the long-term injury list.

Mansfield are looking to build on the momentum gained in last week’s game against Crawley, when two late goals salvaged a 3-3 draw.