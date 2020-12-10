‘Bizarre’ arm injury means Bluebird Harry Wilson could miss south Wales derby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cardiff’s Harry Wilson is in danger of missing the south Wales derby against Swansea with an arm injury that Bluebirds boss Neil Harris has described as “bizarre”.

Wilson, who almost joined Swansea in October before moving to Cardiff on a season-long loan from Liverpool, suffered the injury during the 2-1 midweek win at Stoke.

Harris is keen to name the same side for the fifth consecutive game as four straight wins have moved Cardiff to within sight of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places.

Robert Glatzel scored the equaliser at Stoke after replacing the injured Wilson and could partner the in-form Kieffer Moore up front.

Swansea have not given up hope on defenders Marc Guehi and Ryan Bennett playing some part at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Guehi missed the midweek draw against Bournemouth after suffering a head injury against Luton last weekend and has been going through the concussion protocols.

Former Leicester and Wolves centre-half Bennett has sat out the last two games with a hamstring problem.

Jay Fulton and Kasey Palmer are pushing for recalls, but Swansea remain without injured midfield pair George Byers and Morgan Gibbs-White.