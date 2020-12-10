Injured attacking players pose potential problem for Port Vale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Port Vale have injury worries over a trio of attacking players ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester.

Mark Cullen picked up a knee injury in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy victory over Wolves Under-21s, while Cristian Montano suffered a thigh problem during the warm-up of the game and David Worrall injured his calf after coming off the bench.

The latter two will be the main concerns for manager John Askey after they starred in last week’s 6-3 win against Bolton.

Askey rotated his Vale side for the midweek cup tie, with the likes of goalkeeper Scott Brown, captain Leon Legge and striker Devante Rodney set to be restored to the starting line-up.

Colchester boss Steve Ball could retain the same team which secured their first away win of the season at Scunthorpe on Tuesday.

Tommy Smith scored the only goal of the match to earn back-to-back victories at the Sands Venue Stadium and climb up to sixth in the League Two table.

Miles Welch-Hayes will retain his place at right-back after replacing 16-year-old Junior Tchamadeu against Scunthorpe.

Tom Lapslie has missed the last two matches after making a nine-minute cameo following knee surgery in the summer so will need a fitness test, but Harry Pell (knee) is sidelined.