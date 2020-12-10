Lincoln duo Lewis Montsma and James Jones set to be fit for visit of Sunderland

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton could have Lewis Montsma and James Jones available for the visit of Sunderland.
The pair missed out on their side’s 4-1 win over Shrewsbury in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday as a precautionary measure but could return for the weekend.
However, midfielder Conor McGrandles could miss out.
McGrandles was withdrawn at half-time during the midweek clash and will be assessed ahead of the game against the Black Cats.
Aiden McGeady could continue in the Sunderland starting line-up for the trip to Lincoln.
The winger spent over a year away from the first-team but was recalled by new head coach Lee Johnson and could be set to continue in the role.
Charlie Wyke could make his return from a knee injury after playing in the Papa John’s Trophy victory at Oldham on Tuesday.
However, Luke O’Nien is expected to be out until the new year with a dislocated shoulder.
