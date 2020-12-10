Nothing much has changed – David Martindale on life as Livingston caretaker

Something went wrong - please try again later.

David Martindale feels no extra pressure in the Livingston manager’s role as he prepares for this third game in caretaker charge.

Livingston have signalled they will take their time over the appointment of Gary Holt’s successor, with Martindale getting a chance to prove his credentials.

The club’s head of football operations and Holt’s former assistant has so far led Livi to two wins with six goals for and none against ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter with St Johnstone in Perth.

Martindale said: “To be honest, nothing has changed other than if we win games or lose games I either get a pat on the back or the blame.

“Nothing has really changed from the coaching staff’s point of view or the players’ point of view.

“I don’t personally feel any different, I’m not doing anything that much different from what I used to. Obviously I was assisting Holty and now Foxy (Liam Fox) is assisting me.

“We are all good, not a lot has changed. Results make football easy.

“I think we were always turning a corner to be honest but Holty leaving has probably given the boys a wee bit more of a realisation and a shock about the impact of results.

“The boys have been brilliant and responded really well.

“We have had countless discussions and spoke about putting demands on one another, as individuals and as a squad. I am asking them to do that on myself and the staff, and we will put demands on them.

“The boys have stepped up to the plate, because they were under a wee bit of pressure. The resilience they have shown and the collectiveness they have shown has been really impressive.”