Josh Gordon pushing for a Walsall start against Bolton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Walsall striker Josh Gordon will be pushing for a start against Bolton after making two appearances from the bench since his return from injury.

Gordon scored a stoppage-time penalty to snatch a point against Stevenage before playing the last five minutes of last weekend’s 3-1 win at Tranmere, having previously been out since October with a knee problem.

Goalkeeper Jack Rose appears to have won the faith of manager Darrell Clarke having been preferred to Liam Roberts since the start of December and is likely to continue between the posts.

Walsall’s win at Prenton Park pulled them within a point of this weekend’s opponents in the Sky Bet League Two table.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has no fresh injury worries following last Saturday’s 6-3 defeat to Port Vale.

Harry Brockbank will return to training ahead of the trip to Walsall, although he remains a doubt for the weekend.

The Trotters are without the services of midfielder Andrew Tutte and striker Shaun Miller, who both have thigh injuries.

Tutte could be back in time for the Boxing Day clash with Carlisle, while Miller is likely to be sidelined until March.