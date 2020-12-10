Kieran Agard could start for MK Dons against Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Striker Kieran Agard could have played his way into contention for MK Dons’ Sky Bet League One match against Burton.

The 31-year-old marked a first appearance of the season with a brace in the midweek 6-0 Papa John’s Trophy victory over Norwich Under-21s.

Louis Thompson continues his recovery from a hamstring problem, which has seen him miss six games.

Midfielder Jordan Houghton remains sidelined by a leg injury suffered during the FA Cup win at Barnet.

Burton could have forward Kane Hemmings back in contention for the trip to Stadium MK.

Hemmings had scored five times in six games before picking up a quad injury during the warm-up at Hull, and is set to join in training again on Friday.

The Brewers are looking to extend a three-game unbeaten run, with manager Jake Buxton having named an unchanged team and bench for the 1-1 home draw with Crewe.

On-loan Wolves forward Niall Ennis will be hoping for another chance to impress after coming off the bench for the closing stages against the Railwaymen.