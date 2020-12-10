Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay set to start against leaders Newport

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay is in contention to make a first league start for over a month at home to Newport.

Clay has been working his way back from a hamstring injury and started the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Bristol Rovers in midweek.

Forwards Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou also built up their fitness on Tuesday after recent knocks.

Four Orient players – James Brophy, Jobi McAnuff, Joe Widdowson and Ousseynou Cisse – are walking disciplinary tightropes after picking up four cautions to move to within one booking of a suspension.

Newport won at Orient in the FA Cup last month and a five-match unbeaten run has taken them four points clear at the top of Sky Bet League Two.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn made changes for the 2-0 midweek win at Grimsby and is likely to do so again with games coming thick and fast.

Matty Dolan, Scot Bennett and Tristan Abrahams could all return after dropping to the bench on Tuesday.

Ryan Haynes is a fitness doubt after being withdrawn at Grimsby.